ELIZABETHTON - Gary Douglas Porter, age 75, of Elizabethton, Tennessee went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 from Hillview Health Center. Gary was born in Brilliant, Ohio to the late Dorothy Porter. In addition to his mother, he is preceded in death by his granddaughter, Katrina Bradley.
Gary was a minister and retired executive director at the Christian Children’s Home of Ohio. He was a member of Southside Christian Church and was a wonderful, loving man of God.
Those left to cherish Gary’s many wonderful memories include his wife, Roberta “Bobbie” Brean Porter; a daughter, Leslee Bradley and husband Ian, of Elizabethton; two sons, Matthew Porter and wife Denise, of Bellbrook, OH and Eric Porter and wife Aggie, of Grayson, KY; and his grandchildren: Joshua Porter, Douglas Porter, Benjamin Porter, Porter Bradley, and Scott Porter.
A celebration of life service for Gary Douglas Porter will be conducted at 4:00 PM on Saturday, March 13, 2021 at Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton with his sons, Matthew Porter and Eric Porter, officiating. The family will receive friends from 2:00 PM until 4:00 PM in the funeral home chapel, prior to the service on Saturday.
Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers, may make donations to Milligan University, 101 Neth Drive, Milligan College, TN 37682 or to the Christian Children’s Home of Ohio, 2685 Armstrong Road, Wooster, Ohio 44691, in memory of Gary.
Our staff is committed to taking care of our guests and families that we serve. Please understand we will be following the State's COVID guidelines. We also ask all guests and family members attending visitations and services to please bring and wear a mask and practice social distancing.
