The Man. The Myth. The Legend.
Gary David Miller, “Papa”, 74, passed away peacefully at home on October 6, 2020, surrounded by family after a lengthy battle with ALS, otherwise known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease. Gary resided in Jonesborough, TN, and was a member of Harmony Baptist Church.
Gary graduated from Jonesboro High School in 1964. While attending East Tennessee State University, he was drafted into the Army where he served in the Vietnam War.
His love for his family was unprecedented and showed through his desire to be present at every special occasion and sporting event. He loved traveling in his RV and congregating with all his friends he has throughout the U.S. Papa loved his Pepsi, peeps and would never turn away a good greasy Rocky’s Pizza. Gary instilled his love for playing basketball in his daughters and grandchildren using the mentorship and knowledge he acquired from coach Hobie Powell and teammates at Jonesboro High School.
There couldn’t be a more caring, selfless, compassionate, giving man to demonstrate true love to his entire family. His dedication and support for his two daughters and grandchildren was admired by many.
Gary was survived by his wife, Becky Miller, two daughters, Tennelle Miller Cobb and Natasha Miller, 7 grandchildren, Calen Archer, Holden Gaylor, Ayden Begley, Hannah Miller, Abbie Williams, Owen Sargent, Sawyer Cobb, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Mr. & Mrs. Clyde Miller and sister Judy Miller.
The family would like to thank Amedysis Hospice and his wonderful caregivers, Mike, Leah and Theresa, for their loving care in Gary’s final weeks.
A visitation for Gary will be held on Friday, October 9, 2020, from 10 am to 12 pm, at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home. The graveside service will begin at 1 pm, at Mountain Home National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please kindly make donations to the ALS Foundation at www.donate.ALS.org
Condolences may be sent to the Miller family online at www.dillow-taylor.com
Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, TN. 753-3821