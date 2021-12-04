JONESBOROUGH - Gary “Cowboy” Vanover, 65, Jonesborough, died Wednesday, November 24, 2021, at his residence, following a lengthy illness.
Gary was a Johnson City native and a lifelong Washington County resident. He was a son of the late James Franklin and Marion Louise Bowman Vanover.
Gary was a former heavy equipment operator, working primarily with backhoes.
He was a member of King Springs Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, Gary was preceded in death by his wife, Sherry Barnett Vanover, in 2020, two brothers, his twin, Larry Vanover, and Freddy Vanover, two sisters, Kathy Garland and Tammy Rhea.
He is survived by two daughters, Shannon Lane and husband Tommy, Melissa Vanover, all of Jonesborough; four grandchildren, Tommy Lane, Jr., Danielle Lane, Cody Vanover, and Bailey Davis, all of Jonesborough; four great-grandchildren, Noah, Sophia, Ivie and Lily; two brothers, Danny Vanover and wife Kathy, Elizabethton, Chris Vanover and wife Michelle, Jonesborough; one sister, Lisa Greene, Mars Hill, NC; several nieces and nephews.
It was Gary’s wishes to be cremated. There will be a private family service at a later date.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.appfh.net.
