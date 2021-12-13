BLUFF CITY - Garry Sweeney, age 73, Bluff City, passed away Friday, December 10, 2021, at Bristol Regional Medical Center.
He was born December 21, 1947, in Johnson City, TN. He was the son of the late Cecil & Willie Miller Sweeney.
He was an avid Chevrolet car guy. He enjoyed building big block Chevy engines. Always painted them Chevrolet Orange. He was employed by his father at Sweeney’s Auto Parts for over 30 years before starting his own garage.
Survivors include his wife, Judy Mauk Sweeney; brother, Eugene Sweeney (wife Mona); and several nephews and nieces.
Graveside services will be conducted at Salem Cemetery for close family & friends.
Condolences may be sent to the Sweeney family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.
Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, TN 753-3821