GRAY – Garry Lucian Eads, 75, entered into rest on Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at his home.
He was born in Gate City, VA on June 29, 1947, a son of the late Lucian Henry Eads and Nellie Jane (Blevins) Eads. In addition to his parents, Garry was preceded in death by his first wife, Daphne Eads; brother, Joe Eads and a sister, Jearlene McMurray.
Garry was founder and Pastor Emeritus of Rock Heritage Baptist Church. Prior to this accomplishment, he served as youth minister and assistant pastor at State Line Baptist Church.
Surviving are his loving wife, Betty Eads; sons, Chad Eads and wife, Andrea, Matt Eads and wife, Rebecca; grandchildren, Hunter, Nathan, Colton, Emily, Ellie, and Lily Eads; step-children, Martin Million, Christa Feathers and Kim Hodge; sister, Wanda Ramsey; several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 4 to 6 pm Friday, March 10, 2023 at Rock Heritage Baptist Church, 4838 Fort Henry Dr, Kingsport, TN. Services will follow at 6:00 pm with Pastor Trevor Knight and Roy Tucker providing words of comfort.
Graveside services will be held at 1:00 pm Saturday, March 11, 2023 at Powell Valley Memorial Gardens, 5650 Powell Valley Rd, Big Stone Gap, VA. Everyone planning to attend are asked to assemble at 12:50 pm at the cemetery for the service.
Pallbearers will be Brandon Harris, Chase Feathers, Hunter Eads, Nathan Eads, Colton Eads, Rick Eads and Brian Hess.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Rock Heritage Baptist Church, PO Box 5305, Kingsport, TN 37663.