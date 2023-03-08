GRAY – Garry Lucian Eads, 75, entered into rest on Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at his home.

He was born in Gate City, VA on June 29, 1947, a son of the late Lucian Henry Eads and Nellie Jane (Blevins) Eads. In addition to his parents, Garry was preceded in death by his first wife, Daphne Eads; brother, Joe Eads and a sister, Jearlene McMurray.

