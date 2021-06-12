JOHNSON CITY - Garnie (G.B.) Byrd, age 90, of Johnson City passed away June 5, 2021 at the Johnson City Medical Center. A native of Telford, Garnie is the son of the late Floyd and Bessie Byrd. He is also proceeded in death by his brother, Bill Byrd and sister Jewel Jones.
Garnie is survived by wife Norma, son Bryan, son Wes, and daughter, Sherri Spell (Allen) and Janet & Ron Stout, Sr. Also several grandchildren, nieces, & nephews. The four suriving sisters that Garnie loved dearly are Gaynelle Wilhoit, Freida Bible, Ruby Huffine, and Anna Lou Chase.
The family would like to thank Johnny Trent for being Garnie's best friend. We wish you well, Johnny.
Earlier in life Garnie enjoyed hunting, playing baseball and hunting Indian relics with Bryan and Wes. He also enjoyed the many hours of volunteer service as a lifetime member of Johnson City Rescue Squad.
Garnie retired from Eastman Kodak with thirty three years of employment. After retirement, he loved buying and selling at Telford Flea Market and seeing all his friends.
Special thanks to Norma's sister, Janet (Sue) Stout and brother-in-law, Ron, Sr. for always helping the family and being available in time of need.
Garnie's ashes will be spread in several of his favorite places that meant a lot to him.