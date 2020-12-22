JOHNSON CITY - Garling A. Looney, 89, of Johnson City passed away Sunday, December 20, 2020 at his residence. He was a native of Greenville, Texas and was a son of the late Henry Looney and Arma Fitzgerald Looney. Mr. Looney was a U.S Army veteran having served his country during the Korean War. He worked as a Civil Engineer for the Department of Army until his retirement. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his first wife, Jean Martha Lang Looney in 1998; his second wife, Virginia B. Ward Looney in 2017; two brothers, H.C. Looney and Ralph Looney.
Survivors include his daughter, Annette Reynolds and her husband, Bill of Johnson City; a grandson, Matthew Henry Reynolds of Johnson City; a great-granddaughter, Heidi Michelle Reynolds. No services will be conducted at this time. The family would like to give special thanks to Dr. Brian Way, Avalon Hospice Group and his caregivers, Barbara and Bea for the wonderful care they all provided.
No services will be conducted at this time. The family would like to give special thanks to Dr. Brian Way, Avalon Hospice Group and his caregivers, Barbara and Bea for the wonderful care they all provided.