JOHNSON CITY - Garland Lee Harrison, 92, Johnson City passed away Thursday, November 19, 2020 in The Waters of Johnson City. He was a native and lifelong resident of Washington County and was a son of the late Roy Lee Harrison and Sarah Leonard Harrison. Mr. Harrison was a longtime member of the Keystone Freewill Baptist Church. He had worked for Empire Furniture and retired as a Supervisor for Gordons Furniture after many years of service. Garland was an avid softball player, having played on many teams down thru the years. He also played in the Senior Olympics where he won numerous trophies and medals. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife Betty Tyree Harrison in 2010; two brothers, N.D. Harrison and Norman Harrison; a sister, Betty Harrison Laws.
Survivors include two daughters, Ann King and husband, Tim of Johnson City and Kathy Harrison of Johnson City; a son, Mike Harrison of Johnson City; a brother, Kenneth Harrison of Gray; a sister, Peggy Godsey of Johnson City; a grandson, Jonathan Harrison; a great grandson, Landon Harrison; also several nieces and nephews.
Due to COVID-19 private family graveside services will be held at Monte Vista Memorial Park at a later date.
Condolences and memories may be sent to www.wadugger.com.