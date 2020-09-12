JOHNSON CITY - Garland Anderson, age 84, Johnson City, passed away on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at the Johnson City Medical Center. He lived most of his life in Unicoi County and is a son of the late S. M. Anderson and Daisy Garland Anderson.
Garland worked for Kings Department Store. He retired from Mayes Brothers Tool Manufacturing in 2006 after twenty-one years of service. Garland was a natural mechanic.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by three uncles: Ralph, D. H. and Alvin Garland; one aunt.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory, several loving cousins and friends; his dear friend, Edna Vance.
Graveside service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 in the Roselawn Memory Gardens. Reverend Jodie Ihfe will officiate. Everyone is asked to meet at the cemetery by 10:50 A.M. on Tuesday.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made in memory of Garland to: Samaritan's Purse, www.samaritanspurse.org
Online condolences, photos and memories may be shared with the Anderson family at www.ledfordfuneralhomes.com
Unicoi Funeral Home, 4428 Unicoi Drive, Unicoi, is privileged to serve the Anderson family. (423) 743-1380.