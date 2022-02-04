Gale Stevens Phillips, age 81, of Hwy 197 North, went home to be with the Lord February 3, 2022. Born in Carter County, TN, she was a daughter of the late James Monroe and Nellie Rowe Stevens. She was retired as a teacher assistant with Mitchell County, NC schools. She was a member of Brummitts Creek Freewill Baptist Church. She loved cooking for family and friends. She truly loved her family.
Survivors include: two sons; Keynan Phillips (Rhonda), and Kent Phillips (Lorene), all of Green Mountain, NC, grandchildren; Katie Raye Martin, Dillon Roy Phillips, Thomas Hughes Phillips, and Jordan Phillips, great grandchildren; Everett, Atlas, and Wilder Martin, and Jesse, Isaac and Evee Joy Phillips.
She was preceded in death in addition to her parents by her husband, Roy Phillips, sisters, Helen and Finney, and brother, Everett Stevens.
Funeral services will be held Sunday, February 6, 2022 at 3:00PM in the chapel of Henline - Hughes Funeral Home with Reverend Jeff Brewer officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow the service at Tipton Griffith Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Medi Home Hospice of Avery County, NC.