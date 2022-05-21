Gail Townsend Rekers, was born October 15th, 1951, in Johnson City Tennessee. Gail died at home on May 4th, 2022, In Villa Hills, KY, after a lingering illness. She was preceded in death by her mother Sarah Juanita Wagner Townsend. She is survived by husband, Raymond, her aunt, June Wagner Leonard, children: stepson Paul Richard Rekers, daughters, Shayne Rekers, Kelly Fry, and many beloved grandchildren. She is also survived by special cousins: Bill Leonard, Madison, AL, and Jim (Sherie), Leonard, Johnson City, TN.
Services are private. Our Thanks to Bluegrass Home Hospice care in her final day.