Gail Hampton Combs, age 81, met her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Thursday, November 5, 2020. Gail was born in Lafollette, TN on February 3, 1939 to Earl Eldridge Hampton and Gladys Irene Tallent. Mrs. Combs was a graduate of Science Hill High School and was a member of Unaka Avenue Baptist Church. She worked as an account specialist for the Social Security Administration for over thirty years.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Curtis (C.M.) Combs; daughter, Sharon Diane Miller; grandson, Anthony Blair Burchfield; and brother-in-law, Jerry Monroe Cox.
She is survived by her loving son, David Robert Collins (Leslie); grandchildren, Hailey Ann Collins and Caleb Hampton Collins; sister, Lorna Kay Cox; beloved niece, Rachel Gail Cox; and nephew, Joe David Cox.
The family will receive friends from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm Sunday, November 8, 2020, at Christian-Sells Funeral Home in Rogersville, TN. Graveside service will follow in McKinney Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.christiansells.com.