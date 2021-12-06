ERWIN - Gail Elizabeth Tapp, age 65, of Erwin, passed away on Friday, December 3, 2021 at her home. A native of Erwin, Gail is a daughter of the late Isaac and Lina Tapp. She was employed by Nuclear Fuels Services for 39 years. She enjoyed reading, games and playing with her grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Gail is preceded in death by her brother, Richard Tapp.
Gail Elizabeth Tapp has left behind to cherish her memory: daughter: Debbie Tapp; grandchildren: Christian Tapp and Brittany Tapp; great-grandchildren: Annika Rogers, Reilei Tapp and Baylor Tapp; and sisters: Shirley Williams and Dorothy Pierce.
The family would like to offer special thanks to Gail’s family, friends and co-workers at NFS for their love and kindness through the years.
The family respectfully requests the honor of your presence as we offer tribute and remember the life of Gail Elizabeth Tapp in a funeral service to be held at 6:00 pm on Thursday, 9, 2021 in the chapel at Valley Funeral Home. Reverend Steve Rice will officiate. A visitation period to share memories and offer support to the family will begin at 5:00 pm and will continue until service time on Thursday at Valley Funeral Home. A committal service will be held at 10:00 am, on Friday, December 10, 2021 in Evergreen Cemetery. Those attending the committal service should meet at Valley Funeral Home by 9:30 am on Friday to go in procession to the cemetery.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed at www.valleyfuneralhome.net or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ValleyFuneralHome