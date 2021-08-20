ELIZABETHTON - G.S. “Buddy” Dicken, age 81, of Elizabethton, Tennessee went home to be with his Lord and his wife on Thursday, August 19, 2021 from the Hillview Health Center of Elizabethton. G.S. was born in West Palm Beach, Florida to the late Robert Hansford Dicken and Jimmie Mae Brown Dicken. In addition to his parents, Buddy was also preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Rachel Paulette Hale Dicken in 2020; and a sister, Beverly Ann Johnson.
Buddy was a retired Minister of Music in various churches in both Florida and Tennessee. He was also a proud United States Army veteran serving as an Air Traffic Controller. Buddy was an avid Florida Gator fan- in fact he was actually called “Crazy Gator”. He loved his family and his church family and will be missed.
Those left to cherish and remember Buddy are his children, Tammy Dicken of Greeneville, TN, Bobby Dicken of Elizabethton, TN and Michele Elliott and husband Jason also of Elizabethton, TN; and one granddaughter, Sara Rhea Elliott of Elizabethton.
A celebration of G.S. “Buddy” Dicken will be conducted at 6:00 PM on Monday, August 23, 2021 in the Chapel of Peace at Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton with Pastor Ron Owens and Pastor Steve Playl officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM until 6:00 PM in the funeral home chapel prior to the service on Monday. The service will also be livestreamed. To view the service on livestream please visit our website at www.tetrickfunerahome.com and click on Buddy’s obituary, there you will find a link, simply click on the link and the service will start at 6:00 PM.
The graveside service will be conducted at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, August 24, 2021 at Mountain Home National Cemetery. Active pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. Everyone will meet at the cemetery at 9:50 AM on Tuesday.
