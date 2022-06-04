FLAG POND - Fushie Axie Riddle Rice, age 72, Flag Pond, went to her heavenly home on Thursday, June 2, 2022. She was a lifelong resident of Flag Pond and a daughter of the late Betty Riddle Ledford.
Fushie was of the Baptist Faith. She was a retired Teacher’s Assistant and Custodian for the Unicoi County School System. Fushie enjoyed gardening, cooking, canning, fishing, hunting, camping and riding 4-Wheeler’s with her son. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother and sister.
In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her grandmother, who raised her, Anna Riddle and her son, Charles Daniel Rice on February 23, 2009.
Fushie leaves behind to cherish many wonderful memories, her husband of fifty-five years, Charles Donald Rice; one son, Jason Donald Rice, of the home; one grandson, Christopher Charles Rice; one sister, Ruth Nickels, Jonesborough; two half-sisters: Imogene Rice, Erwin and Mary Sue Shelton (Ray), Mars Hill; several other half-sisters, half-brothers, nieces and nephews also survive.
The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at the Robert Ledford Funeral Home. Pastor Lincoln Shelton will officiate the 1:00 p.m. funeral service. Interment will follow in Randolph Cemetery, Rice Creek Community. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Online condolences, photos and memories may be shared with the Rice family at www.ledfordfuneralhomes.com
Robert Ledford Funeral Home, 720 Ohio Avenue, Erwin, is privileged to serve the Rice family. (423) 743-1380.