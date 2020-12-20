WATAUGA - Freida Stout Oliver, age 76, of Watauga, TN, passed away on Saturday, December 19, 2020 at the Johnson City Medical Center. She was the daughter of the late Fred and Zella Jones Stout and was born in Carter County. Freida had formerly worked at American Air Filter and retired from Kennametal. She was a member of Pleasant Beach Baptist Church and enjoyed gardening and loved spending time with her family.
She was known by her friends as the most thoughtful, caring and generous person they had ever met. She was always thinking of others first and loved her family and friends with her whole heart.
Those left to cherish her many memories include her husband, Charles Wade Oliver of the home; one daughter, Lisa Oliver Morrell and husband, Nathan of Kingsport; one son, Victor Oliver and wife, Becky of Elizabethton; four grandchildren, Chance Morrell and wife, Morgan, Amber Morrell Greene and husband, Cody, Jake Oliver and wife, Rebecca, and Paige Atwell and husband, Coby; six great-grandchildren, Elijah Greene, Kaylynn Oliver, Azariah Greene, Noah Oliver, Ainsley Morrell and Asher Greene; and one sister, Kaye Pearman and husband, Jerry.
Due to COVID-19, the family will be holding a private memorial service at Pleasant Beach Baptist Church with Pastor Mark Fowler officiating. Her grandson-in-law, Cody Greene will be providing a eulogy. Music will be provided by Jennifer Trent.
A graveside service will be conducted at Happy Valley Memorial Park for immediate family only. Active pallbearers will be Nathan Morrell, Chance Morrell, Jake Oliver, Coby Atwell, Cody Greene and Zack Oliver. Honorary pallbearers will be Richard Oliver, Albert Oliver, Dean Pierce, Jerry Pearman and Junior Stanley.
Friends may visit Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton on Tuesday, December 22, 2020 between the hours of 8:30 am – 1:30 pm to pay their respects and sign the guest book. Due to COVID-19, there will be no family present.
Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers, may make donations to Pleasant Beach Baptist Church, Building Fund, 125 Watauga Road, Elizabethton, TN, 37643.
