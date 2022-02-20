Freida Mae Bible, age 80 of Washington County, went to be with the Lord and love of her life, George Monday, February 14, 2022 at her home. Freida was a member of Peck's Memorial United Methodist Church. She lived in Seymour and Maryville and was most grateful for her years at Collins Food Mart. She was the greatest mom and grandmother ever and will be deeply missed. Preceded in death by her husband, George Ray Bible; parents, Floyd and Bessie Byrd; brothers, Garney and Bill Byrd; sisters, Jewell Jones. Survived by son, Shane Hunt (Natalie); stepsons, David Bible, Ken James (Toshia); grandchildren, Logan Hunt, Madison Hunt, Blaise Bible, Samantha Bible, Akira James, Sakura James; sisters, Ruby Huffine, Anna Lou Chase, Gaynelle Wilhoit. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Peck's Memorial United Methodist Church, 2438 Wilkinson Pike Maryville, TN 37803. Family will receive friends from 5:00 until 7:00 PM Saturday, February 19, 2022 at Smith Trinity Chapel. Funeral Service to follow at 7:00 PM with Pastor Larry Boyles officiating. A Homecoming Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 PM Sunday, February 20, 2022 at Jonesborough Presbyterian Church, Jonesborough, TN. Family and friends will assemble at 8:30 AM for the Interment Thursday, February 24, 2022 at East Tennessee State Veteran's Cemetery. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com