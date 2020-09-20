Freeman K. Taylor, age 87, went to be with his Lord on September 19, 2020 at his residence. Freeman was the son of the late General Jackson Taylor “GJ” and Goldie Taylor. He was the owner/operator of Quik Cleaners and Grady’s Dry Cleaning. Freeman enjoyed being at the cleaners where he could visit with all his customers. Freeman was a member of Moore’s Chapel FWB Church and the Scout Master of Troop #9 in Elizabethton. He was a big supporter of New York Yankees, and loved to farm, hunt, garden, traveling to Wyoming, and especially loved spending time with his family.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Evelyn Taylor and sixteen of his brothers and sisters. Those left to cherish his memories are his sons, Kenneth Michael Taylor and wife Nancy; Mickey Dean Taylor and wife Deborah; Kirby David Taylor and wife Susan, Phillip L. Taylor and wife Joy; daughter, Connie Renee Black and husband George all of Elizabethton, TN; brother in law’s, Howard Taylor of Knoxville and Bud Hambrick of Elizabethton; fifteen grandchildren; twenty-four great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; his extended Wyoming family and several nieces and nephews also survive.
A service to honor Freeman’s life will be conducted at 7:00 P.M. on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 in the Chapel of Peace at Tetrick Funeral Home in Elizabethton with Rev. Clarence Phillips and Rev. Kenneth Grindstaff officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. prior to the funeral service on Tuesday. Friends may call at the residence at any time.
A committal and entombment service will be conducted on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. in the Mausoleum of Peace at Happy Valley Memorial Park. Active Pallbearers will be his family. Honorary Pallbearers are Owen Grindstaff, Dempsey Shell, Kenny Fortner and employees of Quik Cleaners. Those who will be attending are asked to meet at the funeral home at 9:15 A.M. on Wednesday to go into procession to the cemetery.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Carter County is mandating that all citizens who live in or visit wear masks in public. In keeping in accordance with this mandate, all visitors to the funeral home and graveside service are required to wear a mask or facial covering. Also, social distancing recommendations must be observed.
The family would like to give a special thank you to Davy Ensor, Anna Smith, Dr. Frank Alan Forbush, and Ballad Hospice for all their loving care and support.
Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers may make donations to Moore’s Chapel FWB Church at 101 Jim Deal Rd, Elizabethton, TN 37643
