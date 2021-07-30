Let your conversation be without covetousness; and be content with such things as ye have: for he hath said, I will never leave thee, nor forsake thee. Hebrews 13:5 KJV
ERWIN - Fredna Mae Higgins Williams, age 87, Erwin, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus on Tuesday, July 27, 2021. She was a lifelong resident of Erwin, and a daughter of the late Fred and Lena Bowman Higgins.
Fredna was previously employed by Superior Home and Industrial Garment however, her greatest joy was being a Homemaker. She was a very hard worker and always kept herself busy inside and outside of her home. Fredna attended Southside Freewill Baptist Church. She loved attending church and adored her church family. Fredna was a woman of faith and her faith never faltered. She loved Jesus and people, Fredna generously opened her heart and home to all. Everyone was greeted with a hug and one of her big, contagious smiles. Fredna could always find the good in everyone she met over the years. She enjoyed joking around, telling funny stories, laughing and family beach vacations.
She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. Fredna was a doting “Nanny,” her grandchildren and great grandchildren were the love and light of her life. Our family cannot imagine life without her, and we will cherish every precious memory we have of her. We thank God for our dear mother and every moment He gave us with her. Our mother extended so much love, care and grace to each of us. She will be forever in our hearts.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of fifty-six and a half years, Reverend Arvil Williams on August 27, 2006; two brothers: Bill and Kenneth Higgins; four sisters: Ruby Tittle, Lillian Banner, Nadine Tisdale and Mary Lou Ricker; son-in-law, Charles Morrison.
Survivors include her loving and devoted family members: son, Terry Williams (Jane Ann), Johnson City; daughters: Debby Fender (Brinson) and Lisa Morrison, all of Erwin; grandchildren: Terri White (Brad), Gray, Summer Pakrul (Matt), Piney Flats, Josh McInturff, Piney Flats and Danielle Ahrens (Jason), Johnson City; eight great grandchildren: Noah Trivette, Zoey Hopkins, Cailyn Pinson, Cassius Ahrens, Peyton Pakrul, Rooty Ahrens, Ohklee Ahrens and Abram Ahrens; brother, Glynn Higgins (Barbara), Telford; Aunt Juanita Simmons; several nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.
The family will receive friends from 12:00 Noon until the hour of service on Sunday, August 1, 2021, at Southside Freewill Baptist Church. Reverend Kevin Laws will officiate the 2:00 PM funeral service. Music will be provided by Darren Higgins, Kevin Laws, Bobby Ramsey and Danny Miller. Interment will follow in the Evergreen Cemetery. Active pallbearers will be Darren Higgins, Keith Tittle, Noah Trivette, Josh McInturff, Jason Ahrens, Matt Pakrul, Joel Higgins, Brad White and Patrick Bennett. Honorary pallbearers will be Darrell Banner, Randy Higgins, Wayne Higgins and men of Southside Freewill Baptist Church.
The family will accept flowers however, those wishing may make memorial donations in memory of Mrs. Williams to: Southside Freewill Baptist Church Building Fund, 1313 Chestoa Pike, Erwin, TN 37650 or The Gideons International, Gideon Expressions Tribute Chairman, P.O. Box 398, Erwin, TN 37650 or online, www.gideons.org
Online condolences, photos and memories may be shared with the Williams family at www.ledfordfuneralhomes.com
Robert Ledford Funeral Home, 720 Ohio Avenue, Erwin, is privileged to serve the Williams family. (423) 743-1380.