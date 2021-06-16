ERWIN - Frederick Steele “Freddy” Moore, age 76, Erwin, passed away Saturday, June 12, 2021, at Erwin Health Care. Freddy was born in Elizabethton, to Frederick S. Moore Sr. and Elizabeth Gillespie Moore.
Freddy proudly served in the U. S. Army. He attended Carson Newman college where he majored in business. After college he worked for several years at the James H. Quillen V.A. Hospital and later at Kroger in Johnson City. He was an avid tennis player and loved competing in tournaments. Freddy loved helping people and was beloved by many of the V.A. patients he attended to. He always had a kind word and helpful hand for all of his Kroger customers. In keeping with his selfless and caring demeanor, he volunteered for many years at the Carter County Rescue Squad. Freddy’s favorite pastime was following both the Elizabethton High School and the UT Volunteers football teams. He could recall the entire game and later describe it in vivid detail. He attended church services every Sunday until his health prevented him from going. Everyone who met him used the words good and kind to describe him. He was truly a virtuous man.
In addition to his parents, Frederick and Elizabeth Moore, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Bernice.
Freddy is survived by his sisters: Ann M. Hampton, Elizabethton, and Susan M. Walker, Erwin; his niece, Mollie Hampton Hart (Sterling), Liberty, TN; his two nephews, John P. Hampton, Idaho and William B. Hampton, Elizabethton; six great nieces: Jessica Picciarelli Hood (Edward), Savannah, GA, Amanda Picciarelli, Savannah, GA, Laura Picciarelli Holloman (Jeffrey), San Francisco, CA, LeeAnn Hampton, Johnson City, Katherine and Callie Hampton, Summerville, NC; one great nephew, William B. Hampton III; two cousin: Toni Stoughton (Warren), Atlanta, GA and Meredith Moore, Elizabethton.
Graveside service will be held at 12:00 Noon Friday, June 18, 2021, in the Happy Valley Memorial Park. Rev. Kevin Laws and Chaplain Karl Gasser will officiate. Everyone is asked to meet at the cemetery by 11:55 AM Friday.
The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses, and staff at Erwin Health Care Center for their compassionate care.
In lieu of flowers please send a donation to your favorite charity.
“The best portion of a good man’s life is his little nameless unremembered acts of kindness and love.” W. Wordsworth
