JOHNSON CITY - Frederick Jackson Furches, 84, Johnson City, TN, left this world peacefully on February 1, 2021, to be with his beloved wife Pat.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia “Pat” Furches, infant son, William Furches, brother, Jim Furches, sisters, Joy Lee, Betty and Betsy, and his parents, the late Bill & Kate Furches.
He is survived by his sons, David & Robert of Johnson City, sister-in-law, Joan Furches, 2 nieces, Linda Chase of Jonesborough, TN and Lisa Torbett, cousins and numerous other family and friends.
Frederick served his country in the U.S. Air Force for over 20 years and served 2 tours in Vietnam. He earned numerous awards and commendations.
He was the owner of 96 Texaco and Fred & Jimmys Auto Repair for 20 years. He enjoyed NASCAR, watching sports, the news, and his beloved Molly & Bandit!
A visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Friday, February 5, 2021, at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home in Murfreesboro, TN. The funeral service will be at Jennings & Ayers 1:00 PM on Saturday, February 6, 2021 with Pastor Dwight Faircloth officiating. Graveside will follow at Evergreen Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent to the Furches family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.
