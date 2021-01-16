BRISTOL, TN - Frederick “Fred” Maurice McCray, age 87, of Bristol, TN passed away on Thursday, January 14, 2021 in the Bristol Regional Medical Center. He was born July 12, 1933 in Saltville, VA, and was a son of the late Arthur L. and Annie Barnett McCray. Mr. McCray attended the Bluefield College in Bluefield, VA, and ETSU in Johnson City, TN. He was a SSGT in the U.S. Army, served in the Army Security Agency from 1953-1956, and served during the Korean Conflict. He was an active member of the Patton-Crosswhite VFW Post #6975 in Bristol, TN/VA, and a lifetime member of the Disable American Veterans. He was an employee of Brown Engineering on the NASA Campus at Camp Canaveral, FL. (1963-1964), and then later worked for UNIVAC/Sperry. Mr. McCray previously attended Avoca Christian Church. He was a big fan of John Wayne and enjoyed collecting John Wayne memorabilia.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Vivian Taylor McCray; sisters, Lois Peak and Nell McCray; brothers, Junior McCray and Bill McCray. Surviving include his sons, Kevin McCray, Joel McCray and wife Dawn; grandchildren, Nathan McCray and Sarah McCray; sisters, Jane Oberson, Dorris Peak, Evelyn Hutton and husband Mike; many nieces and nephews; brother-in-law, Troy Taylor and wife Debbie.
A graveside service will be held Thursday, January 21, 2021 at 2 p.m. in the Mountain Home National Cemetery with Pastor Chad Blevins officiating. Military honors will be conducted by the Tennessee National Guard Honor Guard. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, 200 Vesey Street, 28th Floor, New York, NY 10281.
