ERWIN - Frederick Bert “F.B.” White, age 93, of 161 Unaka View Drive, Erwin, passed away on Saturday, July 23, 2022. F.B. was born August 7, 1928 and was the son of the late Fletcher and Lottie White. He was also preceded in death by two sisters, Christine Stockton and Ethelyn Black.
F.B. was a 1946 graduate of Unicoi County High School and then went on to earn his college degree in accounting from Steed College of Johnson City. He also served 8 years in the U.S. Navy Reserves. Initially, F.B. worked for the Erwin Pottery and then had a 30-year career in the office for the Clinchfield/CSX Railroad. He retired from the railroad as an assistant valuation engineer in 1986.
F.B. loved to work outdoors, and in his spare time loved riding on his tractor and working on his farm. He always grew a substantial garden, and his greasy beans were a family favorite. F.B. had a special gift for music. He was an excellent guitar player, had a fine singing voice, and especially enjoyed country, bluegrass, and gospel music. F.B. was also quite the family historian and enjoyed researching the family genealogy. He was a proud member of the Society of Mayflower Descendants and documented family lines back to eight different Mayflower Ancestors, which the Society verified and confirmed. He loved passing the family history and stories on to the next generation.
Always true to his faith and values, he was an active member of Rock Creek Presbyterian Church. He served many years as a Church Elder and served over 20 years as Church Treasurer. With a servant heart, he oversaw the care of McInturff Cemetery for approximately 31 years. The example F.B. modeled for us included: faith in God, hard work, personal responsibility, and love of family. He was the family patriarch and will be truly missed.
F.B. has left behind to cherish his memory: his loving devoted wife of 72 years, Marie (Tolley) White; daughter, Phyllis Baxter and husband Charles, Erwin; son, Steve White and wife Kris, Erwin; grandchildren, Carrie Tipton and husband, Kevin, Erwin; Andy Baxter, Johnson City; Katie Snyder and husband, Dan, Goodlettsville; Lucas White and wife, Jenny, Naples, Florida; Matt White and wife, Sarah, Maryville; great-grandchildren; Candace Tolley, John Tolley, Ben Tolley, Carly Baxter, Lydia White, Eliza White, and Ila White.
The family respectfully requests the honor of your presence as we offer tribute and remember the life of Frederick Bert White in a funeral service to be held at 7:00 pm on Tuesday, July 26, 2022 in the chapel at Valley Funeral Home. Reverend Andy Blackwelder will officiate. A visitation period to share memories and offer support for the family will begin at 5:00 pm and will continue until service time on Tuesday. A graveside committal service will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at Evergreen Cemetery. Pallbearers will be members of the family.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in memory of F.B. to: Rock Creek Presbyterian Church, 800 Rock Creek Road, Erwin, TN 37650 or to the McInturff Cemetery Fund, 191 Unaka View Drive, Erwin, TN 37650.
The family would like to offer special thanks to all those in the medical profession who have helped with the healthcare needs of F.B. There are too many to try to name, but a sincere thank you to all who have had a part in providing love and care.