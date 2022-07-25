ERWIN - Frederick Bert “F.B.” White, age 93, of 161 Unaka View Drive, Erwin, passed away on Saturday, July 23, 2022. F.B. was born August 7, 1928 and was the son of the late Fletcher and Lottie White. He was also preceded in death by two sisters, Christine Stockton and Ethelyn Black.

F.B. was a 1946 graduate of Unicoi County High School and then went on to earn his college degree in accounting from Steed College of Johnson City. He also served 8 years in the U.S. Navy Reserves. Initially, F.B. worked for the Erwin Pottery and then had a 30-year career in the office for the Clinchfield/CSX Railroad. He retired from the railroad as an assistant valuation engineer in 1986.