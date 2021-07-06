JONESBOROUGH - Freddy Fayne Taylor, age 81 of Jonesborough, Tennessee, passed away on Saturday, July 3, 2021 at his home, surrounded by his loving family. He was a son of the late Bascom and Lillian Mullins Taylor, born to them on December 2, 1939 in Pound, Virginia. Freddy greatly enjoyed camping, spending time with his family and was a member of the Masonic Lodge.
Along with his parents, Freddy is preceded in death by a brother, Bobby Taylor; his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Itlay and Clonas Crabtree and an infant child, Baby Angel.
He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Shirley Taylor; his children, Vickie Byrd (Mike), Lisa Taylor, and his dog Russell; grandchildren, Michael Byrd, April Lykins, Carrie Lykins, Jonathan Lykins and a special granddaughter, Michelle Oshields; nine great-grandchildren; his nieces and nephews, Karen Cantrell, Donna Cox, Kathy Cantrell and Jody Taylor; a special friend, Mark Shankles as well as all of his campground friends.
Graveside services for Freddy Fayne Taylor will be conducted on Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at 2:00 P.M. in the Washington County Memory Gardens with Pastor Dennis Autrey officiating. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery no later than 1:50 P.M.
The family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to the Amedisys Hospice for the wonderful care and compassion they shared with Freddy and his family during his illness.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Services 3001 Peoples Street Johnson City, TN 37604 (423-610-7171) is honored to serve the Taylor Family.