JOHNSON CITY - Freddie Lee Miller, 75 of Johnson City formerly of Bristol, Tennessee went to be with his Lord and savior Saturday, December 3rd with his family by his side.

Freddie was employed at Seaman Corporation for over 40 years. He was well loved by all of his coworkers. Freddie started preaching the gospel at the young age of 15. He was an evangelist for 60 years spreading the gospel throughout Tennessee, North Carolina, Virginia, Indiana, and many other states. He was a mentor to numerous young preachers just starting in their ministry. He was well loved and respected by all of those who were blessed to be a part of his life.

