JOHNSON CITY - Freddie Lee Miller, 75 of Johnson City formerly of Bristol, Tennessee went to be with his Lord and savior Saturday, December 3rd with his family by his side.
Freddie was employed at Seaman Corporation for over 40 years. He was well loved by all of his coworkers. Freddie started preaching the gospel at the young age of 15. He was an evangelist for 60 years spreading the gospel throughout Tennessee, North Carolina, Virginia, Indiana, and many other states. He was a mentor to numerous young preachers just starting in their ministry. He was well loved and respected by all of those who were blessed to be a part of his life.
Freddie was proceeded in death by his parents Dean R and Della N Miller. His brothers Robert Dean and Charles Allen Miller.
He is survived by the love of his life and wife of 49 years Judy. Brothers Gary and Kenny Miller. Daughter Crystal Smith (Tommy), Daughter Jennifer Collins (Kevin). Grandchildren Brandon Mensch (Autumn), Kailee Smith, Danielle Collins, Great-grandchildren Renae, Nathan, and Jonah Garland, Selah Mensch, and several nieces and nephews.
The Miller family will receive friends from 5:00 pm til 7:00 pm on Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at Tetrick Funeral Services 3001 Peoples Street, Johnson City, TN. A funeral service will follow at 7:00 pm. A graveside service will be held for Freddie at Washington County Memory Gardens on Wednesday December 7, 2022 at 1:00 pm. Services to be conducted by Richard Sheppard II and Dylan Yokley. Special words from coworker and special friend Andy Hall. Special prayer from Isaiah Baxter.
Pallbearers include: Robbie McGuire, Brandon Mensch, Jason Hinkle, Dustin Ellison, Andy Hall, Robbie Dockery, Matt Yokley, and Harold Keller. Honorary Paul Bearers Kenny Miller, Rick Ellison, Donnie Harris, Jerry Scalf, Ronnie Baxter, Paul Price, and John Tucker. Music provided by Jennifer, Kevin Collins, and Maci Tucker.
Memories and condolences may be shared at ww.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Services, 3001 Peoples Street, Johnson City, TN 37604 is honored to serve the Miller family. (423) 610-7171