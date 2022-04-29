GRAY - Freddie Lee Barnes, 91, of Gray, passed away on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at the James H. Quillen V.A. Medical Center in Mountain Home.
Freddie was a native of Johnson City and the son of the late William Fuller Barnes and Ada Adams Barnes.
He had graduated from Science Hill High School before serving his country as a member of the United States Army from 1954-1956. Freddie went on to work for Eastman Chemical Company, retiring in 1988.
He was of the Christian faith, attending service at Central Baptist Church as well as Gray United Methodist Church.
Freddie appreciated a nice cigar with a good fire, a delicious meal out, family get togethers, and he always enjoyed cutting a rug when he had the opportunity.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Henry Barnes, and his sister, Charlotte Barnes Roe.
Survivors include: three children, Caryn Stover and husband Mark of Weaverville, NC, Holly Harris and husband Sean of Gray, Billy Barnes and wife Tara of Johnson City; and four grandchildren, Cali Sky Harris, Cadet Carson Jet Harris, Garrett Stover, and Piper Harris.
The family of Freddie Barnes will receive friends from 3:00 PM to 4:00 PM on Sunday, May 1, 2022, at Morris-Baker Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow at 4:00 PM. Service will be officiated by Rev. Mike Hubble, with vocal performance by soloist Kim Castle.
A committal will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at Mountain Home National Cemetery at the Historic shelter. Those attending are asked to gather at the cemetery gates by 10:50 AM.
Pallbearers are: Billy Barnes, Jet Harris, Garrett Stover, Sean Harris, Mark Stover, and Nick Nickels.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Freddie's name to the Tri Cities Military Affairs Council at https://www.tc-mac.org/donate/
Memories and condolences may be made via www.morrisbaker.com.
Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Avenue, Johnson City is serving the family. (423) 282-1521