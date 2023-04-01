JOHNSON CITY - Freddie L. Carmicheal, 80, Johnson City, died Thursday, March 30, 2023, at the Johnson City Medical Center, following a brief illness.
Freddie was a native and lifelong resident of Johnson City. He was a son of the late Fred Devault and Ora Lee Lawing Carmicheal.
Freddie worked as a Long-Haul Truck Driver.
He was of the Baptist faith.
Freddie was a member of the Unaka Rod & Gun Club. He enjoyed hunting, doing yardwork and lawncare, flower and vegetable gardening, and watching NASCAR. Freddie had a wonderful sense of humor. He loved music and classic cars. Freddie loved to travel, especially to the beach and mountains. The highlight of his life was traveling to Scotland to the Carmicheal Estate. Freddie had an immense love for his family. He will be dearly missed.
In addition to his parents, Freddie was preceded in death by his beloved wife of forty-five years, Sandra Gail Carmicheal, in 2012, his sister, Betty Ann Carmicheal, a brother, Kenneth “Tiny” Carmicheal, and a nephew, Kenny Lee Carmicheal, Jr.
He is survived by his two children, Kimberly C. Hulse, and husband John Hulse, Jr., Jonesborough, Freddie Lee Carmicheal, Jr., Johnson City; one granddaughter, Alissa Peele and husband Ryan, Elizabethton; two great-granddaughters, Selene and Ava Peele, Elizabethton; one brother, Gerald “Jerry” Carmicheal and wife Martha, Dugger, IN; three nieces, Sharron Cox and husband Cameron, Lebanon, IN, Alyson Sparks and husband Bryan, Switz City IN, Valerie Hall and husband Steve, Dugger, IN.
The funeral service will be conducted Monday, April 3, 2023, at 6:00 P.M. in the East Chapel of Appalachian Funeral Home with Pastor Scott Thompson and Gerald “Jerry” Carmicheal, officiating. Special music by Lynda Laws and Jason Lloyd. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 5:00-6:00 P.M. in the East Parlor of the funeral home.
The committal and entombment will be held Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at 10:00 A.M. in the mausoleum of Monte Vista Memorial Park. Special music by bagpiper, Jon Shell. Those who wish to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 9:50 A.M.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the nurses and staff of the 5200 floor of the Johnson City Medical Center for their exceptional care and compassion they showed Freddie during this time.