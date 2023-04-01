JOHNSON CITY - Freddie L. Carmicheal, 80, Johnson City, died Thursday, March 30, 2023, at the Johnson City Medical Center, following a brief illness.

Freddie was a native and lifelong resident of Johnson City. He was a son of the late Fred Devault and Ora Lee Lawing Carmicheal.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

Recommended for you