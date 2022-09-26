Freda Ricker Wilhoit, age 100, went to be with her Lord Jesus on September 24, 2022. Freda loved her Lord and Savior and was looking forward to going to her permanent heavenly home.
Freda was born in Greeneville, Tennessee on August 29, 1922, to parents Mr. and Mrs. Herman Ricker.
Freda learned the value of hard work early on her grandparents’ farm as did most of the Depression generation and after a few years of part-time work singing at the landmark Brumley Hotel in Greeneville, Tennessee, and on WJHL in Johnson City, she found work in Detroit at age twenty at Briggs, a Chrysler Corp. subsidiary. She soon found herself building parts for the war effort and was aptly described as a “Rosie the Riveter.” She returned to Tennessee in 1969 and married the late Jack Wilhoit. They later relocated to Asheville, NC, Ft Lauderdale, FL and Deltona, FL before settling in Jonesborough after Jack’s retirement.
Freda was a member of Trinity Baptist Church in Jonesborough, Tennessee where she served others through Meals on Wheels and as a greeter. She taught children’s Sunday school in every church where she served and started the first ever Sunday school class in the Memorial Hospital, Johnson City, Tennessee.
She is preceded in death by her first husband and father of Donna Rose Matthews, John Henri Rose; her beloved husband of 50 years, Jack D Wilhoit of Telford, Tennessee; her two brothers, William V. Ricker of Alcoa, Tennessee and Don Ricker of Johnson City, Tennessee; and son-in-law, Roger Matthews of Knoxville, Tennessee.
Survivors include her daughter, Donna Matthews of Knoxville, Tennessee; stepsons, John (Sandy) Wilhoit of Pleasanton, California, Steve Wilhoit of Johnson City, Tennessee, and Tim (Cheryl) Wilhoit of Louisville, Kentucky. Additional survivors include eight grandchildren, Joy (Tim) Prout of Boston, Massachusetts, Jon (Amy) Matthews of Knoxville, Tennessee, Allen Matthews of Glendale, Arizona, Darren (Kristin) Wilhoit of Livermore, California, Dana (Aaron) Hardy, of Tuscola, Texas, Steven (Julia) Wilhoit of Darlington, Maryland, Elizabeth Wilhoit (Corey) Truman of Portland, Tennessee, Katelyn Wilhoit of Johnson City, Tennessee, and 19 great grandchildren.
The family wishes to especially acknowledge and thank additional family and friends, Larry VerRan, Lisa Ricker Hunter, Betty Coffey, Ward and Carole Hilemon, and James and Dianne Barker, whose support and love for Freda through the years has been eternally priceless. The family would like to extend special thanks to our loving friends at Trinity Baptist Church and the staff at Four Oaks Nursing Home.
Funeral services will be held 12:30 PM, Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at Trinity Baptist, 260 Headtown Rd, Jonesborough with Dr. Mark Harrod officiating. The family will receive friends from 11:30-12:30 PM prior to the service. The committal graveside service will be held 2:00 PM Wednesday following the service, at Monte Vista Memorial Park in Johnson City, Tennessee.
Pallbearers include Allen Matthews, Jon Matthews, Steve Wilhoit, Tim Wilhoit, Ward Hilemon and Tony Bowman.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the building fund of Trinity Baptist Church P.O. Box 99 Jonesborough, TN 37659.
