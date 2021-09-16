JOHNSON CITY - Fred Lewis, age 64, of Johnson City, passed peacefully away on Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at his home. A native of Erwin, Fred is a son of the late Freddie Donald Lewis, Sr. and the late Kathleen Hensley Ambrose. He was a member, Elder and Sunday School Teacher of University Parkway Baptist Church and a proud veteran of both the United States Navy and the United States Air Force. Fred enlisted in the Air Force in 1976 and served as an Intelligence Operations Specialist at Langley Air Force Base until 1980. In 1987, he enlisted in the United States Naval Reserve and served as an Intelligence Officer, ranking Lieutenant Commander, until 1996. Formerly, he served as President of the Erwin Jaycees, District 11 Director of Tennessee Jaycees, was President of the Year for the local Jaycees chapter and was part of the Jaycees International Senate. He was Community Lay Director, Lay Director and served on many Emmaus Teams in different positions. He did Kairo’s Prison Ministry and Kairo’s Outside Prison Ministry. Fred enjoyed watching his grandchildren play ball and loved spending time with his family. He loved reading and studying the Bible. He was an avid paracord bracelet maker and loved UT football. In addition to his parents, Fred is preceded in death by two brothers, Steve Lewis and Randy Lewis.
Fred Lewis has left behind to cherish his memory: Loving Wife: Connie Lewis; Children: Sara Malone and husband, Shane, Amy Engle and husband, Daniel, J.R. Harrell and April Season, Brianne Berry; Grandchildren: Alex Cooper, Ty Engle, Kyndal Engle, Max Malone, Molly Malone; Brother: David Lewis and wife, Stephanie, of Colorado; Nieces and nephew: Cara Michel and husband, Anthony, of New Mexico, Cameron Lewis, of New Mexico, Deanna Lewis Light; Beloved pet son: Ziggy “D” Lewis.
The family respectfully requests the honor of your presence as we offer tribute and remember the life of Fred Lewis in a funeral service to be held at 7:00 pm on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at University Parkway Baptist Church. Pastor Mike Oaks will officiate. Eulogies will be provided by Larry Hatfield and Calvin Hoyle. Musical selections will be provided by Kathy Thompson (pianist) and Rachel Lyons and Donnette Hahn, (vocalists). This service can be viewed live via the University Parkway Baptist Church Facebook page. A visitation period to share memories and offer support to the family will begin at 4:00 pm and will continue until service time at University Parkway Baptist Church. A committal service with Military Honors will be held at 2:00 pm on Sunday, September 19, 2021 at the Evergreen Cemetery Mausoleum. Pastor Scott Thompson will officiate. Those attending the committal service should meet at the Evergreen Cemetery Mausoleum by 1:50 pm on Sunday for the service. Serving as active pallbearers will be David Lewis, Cameron Lewis, Daniel Engle, Ty Engle, Shane Malone, Max Malone and J.R. Harrell. Honorary pallbearers will be the members of the University Parkway Baptist Church Encouragers Life Group.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and in order to protect our families, staff and guests, we respectfully request that everyone who attends services please wear a mask or face covering and observe all social distancing guidelines.
