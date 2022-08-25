Fred Kenneth Moore, age 89, of Elizabethton, TN, peacefully entered the presence of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Thursday, August 18, 2022. He was a beloved father and grandfather, and his life was lived as a testimony of his love for the Lord and for others.
Fred was born on May 7, 1933 to Kenneth and Eva Mae (Athey) Moore in Park Falls, WI. On August 31, 1957, Fred married his beloved wife Mary (Denny) of Tilden, NE and together they were the parents of two sons, David Moore of Muscoda, WI, and Daniel Moore of Elizabethton, TN.
In May of 1960, Fred graduated from St. Paul Bible College with a bachelor’s degree in Christian missions. In 1963, he was ordained as a Pastor in the Christian Missionary Alliance. He then entered into a life of service to the Lord, pastoring churches for over 45 years. During his time of ministry, he pastored Christian Missionary Alliance churches in Chilton, WI, Wagner and Pickstown, SD, and Battle Lake, MN. He pastored Baptist churches in Clearbrook, MN, Houston and Pickwick, MN, and Grand Island, NE. He also pastored at the Arena Congregational Church in Arena, WI. Lastly, he pastored Faith Fellowship Church in Dodgeville, WI.
Fred served his country in the United States Air Force from 1952 – 1956. He then returned to the Air Force in 1963 to serve the Lord as a US Air Force Chaplain from 1963 – 1967 at the Pickstown Air Force Station.
After retirement, Fred worked for a number of years at the Elizabethton Airport and Tetrick Funeral Home. God gave Fred a deep love for others, and he always greeted anyone he met with a hearty welcome, a quick joke, a listening ear, and a sincere word of encouragement.
Fred was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Gloria McClain. Those left to cherish his precious memory include his wife of 65 years, Mary Moore, his sister Shirley Rouse, his sons David (Stephanie) and Daniel (Melanie), his grandsons Caleb, Isaac, Jonathan, and Jeremiah, and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, August 28, 2022 at 3:00 pm at Johnson City Alliance Church, 2837 Boones Creek Rd, Johnson City, TN 37615.
The family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to the wonderful staff of Life Care Center of Elizabethton, Avalon Hospice, and Restore Life USA for their compassionate care during Fred’s last season of life.