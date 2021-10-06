Fred Jenkins, age 85, passed away at his home on October 6, 2021, surrounded by his family.
Fred was born on January 2, 1936 in Blue Springs. He graduated from Unaka High School. Fred served in the U.S. Army as a paratrooper, serving in Company E503 Abn Inf. Regt. earning Parachutist Badge and National Defense Medal. He retired from North American Rayon Corporation as a plant supervisor after 32 years and was a member of Lynn Valley Baptist Church for 61 years.
Fred enjoyed gardening, fishing and golf, but most of all spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and greatgrandchildren. One tradition he and his family loved was “Pa” calling Bingo every year for the Christmas Day family Bingo game.
Because of his profession of faith in Jesus Christ many years ago, Fred’s family looks forward to the day when they will see him again.
He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Nancy Rainbolt Jenkins; children Gerald Jenkins, Melissa Jenkins Cagle and husband Scott, Christopher Jenkins and wife Becky; grandchildren Abby Webb, Nick Jenkins and wife Tyler, Sydney Jenkins, Caleb Cagle and wife Amanda, Erin Wright and husband Sam, Landon Jenkins, Lauryn Jenkins and fiance’ Kirk Bachman; greatgrandchildren Reagan Webb, Rosalyn Webb, Carson Jenkins, Grant Cagle, Emmi Cagle, Niko Cagle, Ava Wright, and sisters in law, brothers in law, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by parents, Marion and Mabel Jenkins, brothers Von, Harold, Marvin, and Owen Jenkins and sister, Mildred Bowers.
The family wishes to express their thanks to Amedisys staff members, especially Hospice Nurse Keith Green, Lexi and Hannah for their care.
A graveside service will be held at Happy Valley Memorial Park on Friday, October 8 at 2:00 p.m. with Pastors Dennis Wilson and Scott Cagle officiating. Pallbearers will be Landon Jenkins, Nick Jenkins, Sam Wright and Caleb Cagle. Honorary pallbearers are Ron Miller, Bart Smith, Tom Penix, Bill Greene and Perry White. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Lynn Valley Baptist Church Building Fund. Family and Friends may register their presence from 10:30 a.m.- until time for the service. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site: www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Jenkins Family.