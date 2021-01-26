JOHNSON CITY - Fred Harrison Sells, 83, of Johnson City, passed away Tuesday, January 19th, 2021 at 9:00 pm at the Johnson City Medical Center due to a sudden illness. He was a lifelong resident of Johnson City. The son of John H. and Ada Tyree Sells.
Fred enjoyed hunting, fishing, archery, and riding motorcycles. He was an avid archer and enjoyed shooting tournaments.
Fred was preceded in death by: his parents; his wife, Clara Sue Sells; four brothers, Graham Sells, Johnny Sells, Ronnie Sells, and Virgil Lee Sells; a half-brother, Roy; and a half-sister, Viola.
He is survived by: three siblings, Pat Sells, Ray Sells, and Delores Underwood; two sons, Darrell Sells and his wife Becky and David Sells and his wife Karen, from his first wife, Mary Ruth Campbell; four grandchildren, Mike Sells, Christina Sells, Michelle Sells, and Jennifer Duggar; several great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
There will be a graveside service for Fred Sells at Washington County Memory Gardens on Saturday, January 30th at 10:00 am, with Pastor David Clark officiating. Family and friends are asked to meet under the portico of the mausoleum chapel by 9:50 am.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made to the Breast Cancer Foundation, fundraise.nbcf.org, or your local church.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the Sells family
