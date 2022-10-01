JOHNSON CITY - Fred Eugene Nunley age 79, of Johnson City, passed away Thursday (9/29/22) at NHC Health Care in Johnson City. He loved NASCAR and was a vendor for years. He was a Veteran of the US Army having served during the Vietnam era and a member of the VFW. He had a fun and stubborn personality and being a diabetic he refused to follow doctors orders.
He is preceded in death by parents, Kelly and Rosella Nunley; baby brother, Howard Nunley; brother, Paul Wayne Nunley; companion of 20 plus years, Helen Russell; and grandson, Caleb Craig.
He is survived by 2 daughters, Michelle Bass (Marc) and Kellie Nunley Craig; son, Kevin Nunley; grandchildren, Braxton Bass, Kaitlyn Craig and Alisha Salyers; brother, Charles "Eddie Nunley; nephew, Robbie Nunley; step-children, Roger Russell (Heidi), Kathy Bridgeman (Tommy), Keith Russell, Grace Cole, and Barbara Stout (Bobby); and 15 step-grandchildren.
Military honors will be 2:00 pm Wednesday (10/5/22) at Mt. Home National Cemetery in Johnson City. Family and friends will gather at the Springdale Baptist Church Fellowship Hall in Kingsport from 5:00 - 6:30 pm Tuesday and share memories, stories and celebrate his life at 6:30 pm with Rev. Larry Stallard. Christian-Sells Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.christiansells.com.