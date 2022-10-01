JOHNSON CITY - Fred Eugene Nunley age 79, of Johnson City, passed away Thursday (9/29/22) at NHC Health Care in Johnson City. He loved NASCAR and was a vendor for years. He was a Veteran of the US Army having served during the Vietnam era and a member of the VFW. He had a fun and stubborn personality and being a diabetic he refused to follow doctors orders.

He is preceded in death by parents, Kelly and Rosella Nunley; baby brother, Howard Nunley; brother, Paul Wayne Nunley; companion of 20 plus years, Helen Russell; and grandson, Caleb Craig.

