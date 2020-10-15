On the morning of October 14, 2020, Fred Dykes III passed away surrounded by those who loved him; his wife of 44 years, Susan, and his children Kristy and Justin. Fred had deep faith in God, and is now home with his parents, youngest brother, and his many pets. Fred was born on December 24, 1954, and was 65 when he passed away.
While a student at David Crockett High School, Freddy excelled at all sports. In baseball, he hit .325 for his career and .333 in tournaments. In every basketball game he played, he always scored double figures. However, football was his first love, and he was the teams quarterback. During his Junior year of high school, several schools merged to become David Crockett High School. Fred became the first player in David Crockett History to throw a touchdown pass, score a touchdown running, kick an extra point, kick a field goal, and intercept a pass. He was a two-time All-Conference quarterback, finishing his career completing 52% of his passes, 18 touchdown passes, and 6 rushing touchdowns.
In college at the Coast Guard Academy, he continued playing football. After one year, he transferred to East Tennessee State University to not only study Industrial Engineering Technology, but also continue playing football. While going to college, he started his postal career, which began as a Clerk and ended as a Post Master.
As an adult, Freddy loved playing golf with his work buddies. He also loved challenging his family to putt-putt games. He swore he won every putt-putt game, even when it was clear he lost. Fred also loved Indian wrestling, and almost never lost. He was so strong, even in his 60’s, he frequently pushed his sons arm onto the table.
Not only did Freddy enjoy participating in sports, he also loved watching sports on TV. Golf, football, basketball, baseball, and even the occasional figure-skating program. What is watching sports without junk food? Fred’s greatest weaknesses were potato chips and mint chocolate chip ice cream.
Freddy loved helping others. He would not only give those in need rides, he would sometimes help those with a financial need. After his son-in-law had foot surgery, he offered to drive him to work and come pick him up, which would equal to 4 driving hours a day. He was generous to a fault.
Fred loved all animals. His pets included a ferret, cats, and dogs. Cats were his favorite. Fred’s cat Clarence, aka Clairebear, already misses him.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Susan, son Justin, daughter Kristy Ray and her husband Chad, all of Johnson City; sister Kim Conley of Telford, brother Jeffrey Dykes in Florida, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred Dykes Jr. and Betty Jane Tipton Dykes, and brother Rodney Dykes.
Funeral services will be conducted 7:00 pm Sunday, October 18, 2020 at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home with Rev. David Reece officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 pm Sunday prior to the service.
Interment services will be conducted 10:00 am Monday, October 19, 2020 at Monte Vista Burial Park.
Pallbearers are : Justin Dykes, Ronnie Bledsoe, Steve Spain, Stanley Gross, Larry Shropshire, and Jeremy Jones.
Condolences may be sent to the Dykes family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.
Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, TN 753-3821
MASKS ARE REQUIRED AS WELL AS SOCIAL DISTANCING!