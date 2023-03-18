FREDERICKSBURG, VA - Fred Dean Sisk of Fredericksburg, Virginia passed away on Monday, March 13, 2023 at Mary Washington Hospital. He was 82 years old.
Born and raised in Johnson City, Tennessee he was a 1958 graduate of Science Hill High School. He entered East Tennessee State University and graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Geography in 1962.
After college, he enlisted in the Army and while stationed at Ft. Sill he married Martha Lynn Robinson of Erwin, Tennessee in August 1963. After leaving the military, he was hired as a civilian by the Army Map Service in Washington, D.C. – later to become the Defense Mapping Agency. In 1984, he earned a Master of Science Degree in Cartography from George Mason University.
During his retirement years, he was active in his community and contributed positively to many local organizations.
Fred was also a car enthusiast, Redskins and Tennessee Volunteers fan, and an avid cat lover.
His favorite pastime, however, was foreign travel. He and his wife went to Europe five times as well as other parts of the world.
A funeral service will be held at 12 pm on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 in the mausoleum at Sunset Memorial Gardens, 3702 Loren Dr. Fredericksburg. Friends are invited to gather 30 minutes prior.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be to the Fredericksburg SPCA.