FREDERICKSBURG, VA - Fred Dean Sisk of Fredericksburg, Virginia passed away on Monday, March 13, 2023 at Mary Washington Hospital. He was 82 years old.

Born and raised in Johnson City, Tennessee he was a 1958 graduate of Science Hill High School. He entered East Tennessee State University and graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Geography in 1962.

