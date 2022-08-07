Fred B. Stewart, age 81, passed away at his home on August 1, 2022. He flies with the angels to the arms of God.

Fred is survived by his wife, Sharon Stewart, his daughter Shannon Stewart Horton (Jimmy) of Church Hill, Tn; his son Bart Stewart of Spokane, WA; his sister Elva Freeman of Charlotte, NC and his three granddaughters Alex Stewart, Abby Horton and Emmy Horton, great grandchildren Abby and Timmy, his nephews Buddy and Grant, nieces Sharon, Angie and Suzanne. Fred is preceded in death by his mother Lois Stewart, his father Dave Stewart, his brother Floyd Stewart and his nephew David Freeman.

