Fred Allen Gigler (82), a longtime resident of Hopewell Junction NY and Jonesborough TN, passed away peacefully on October 12, 2022, with his son Ronald at his side. Fred was born September 2, 1940 in Manhattan NY, the son of Alfred and Erna Gigler.
Fred received his bachelor’s degree from City College of New York in Accounting and had a long career with IBM. Fred also managed an income tax preparation business throughout most of his lifetime. Upon his retirement from IBM, he was a real estate agent, salesman for H.G. Page Lumber and worked for Wolf Contractors.
Fred had a charismatic personality and enjoyed engaging with people in all aspects of his life. He had many hobbies and interests, including camping, hunting, fishing, gardening, buying and selling cars, collecting and selling coins, stamps and other rare items. He enjoyed traveling, volunteering and taking care of pet dogs. He was a member of the Whortlekill Rod and Gun Club in Hopewell Junction NY and Unaka Rod and Gun Club in Johnson City TN, and Our Savior Lutheran Church in Fishkill NY and Muncy Memorial United Methodist Church in Johnson City TN.
Fred is predeceased by his parents, Alfred and Erna Gigler, his first wife Judith Gigler Lockwood (Ponko) and mother of his four children, and his third wife Mary Elizabeth (Betty) Gigler (White), and step-daughter Brenda. He is survived by his second wife, Joan Gigler (Tallman); his sisters Darlene Ekholm of Lake Peekskill NY and Deanna Gigler of NY, NY; his children, (and their spouses), son Ronald Gigler of Zelienople PA, daughter Cynthia Worrad (husband Michael) of Highland NY, daughter Joan Miller (husband Michael) of Mooresville NC, and son Allen Gigler (wife Corin) of Reading MA; Grandchildren, Hannah Gigler; Alfred, Arthur and Natalie Worrad; Shane, Samantha, and Justin Miller and Cameron and Wyatt Gigler; brother-in-law Charles as well as many nieces and nephews. Additionally, Betty’s daughters Lisa, Kimberly, Denise, Dawn and Rhonda.
A memorial service will be arranged at a later date in Allentown PA. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Fred’s name to the American Cancer Society.