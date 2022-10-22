Fred Allen Gigler

Fred Allen Gigler (82), a longtime resident of Hopewell Junction NY and Jonesborough TN, passed away peacefully on October 12, 2022, with his son Ronald at his side. Fred was born September 2, 1940 in Manhattan NY, the son of Alfred and Erna Gigler.

Fred received his bachelor’s degree from City College of New York in Accounting and had a long career with IBM. Fred also managed an income tax preparation business throughout most of his lifetime. Upon his retirement from IBM, he was a real estate agent, salesman for H.G. Page Lumber and worked for Wolf Contractors.

