KINGSTON, WA - Frankye Elizabeth Bland Poole, 95, of Kingston, WA, passed away on January 11, 2022. Born on November 8, 1926 in Toombs, County, GA to Mr. John Edward and Mrs. Gertie (Kitchens) Bland, Frankye she was a graduate of Toombs Central High School and received her BSHE and MS from the University of Georgia. She married Donald Hudson Poole, Sr. Her professional career comprised working as a Home Demonstration Agent in Lee and Dooley Counties, GA (1948-1953), Assistant Professor in Home Economics Research at the University of Georgia (1953-1963), and as Assistant Professor at East Tennessee State University (1963-1984). During her education and professional career, Frankye received honors from, Phi Kappa Phi, Phi Upsilon Omicron, Kappa Omicron Nu, and the Lifetime Achievement Award from the College of Business and Technology from East Tennessee State University. She held memberships in First United Methodist Church, and American, Georgia, and Tennessee Association of Family and Consumer Sciences (formerly known as the Association of Home Economics). Frankye was a member of the Shady Oaks Garden Club of Johnson City and Monday Club of Johnston City. Frankye’s memory will live on with her son, Donald H. Poole, Jr and his wife Christi Miles-Poole. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Woodrow W. Bland; and Husband, Don. Arrangements are entrusted to The Stone Chapel Poulsbo Mortuary.