Franklin C. Hyder, Sr., 74, Stepped from this life into the arms of Jesus on February 26, 2023 after an extended illness at the Johnson City Medical Center.

Franklin was born on December 21, 1948 to the late Cecil B. Hyder and Joann Cannon Hyder Smith. He was baptized in his teens at the Presbyterian Church in Banner Elk. He was a member of Pinecrest Baptist Church for many years. Frank also attended Boone Trail Baptist, Wesley Methodist and First Christian Church when able.

