Franklin C. Hyder, Sr., 74, Stepped from this life into the arms of Jesus on February 26, 2023 after an extended illness at the Johnson City Medical Center.
Franklin was born on December 21, 1948 to the late Cecil B. Hyder and Joann Cannon Hyder Smith. He was baptized in his teens at the Presbyterian Church in Banner Elk. He was a member of Pinecrest Baptist Church for many years. Frank also attended Boone Trail Baptist, Wesley Methodist and First Christian Church when able.
Frank spent his formative years at Grandfather Home for Children and graduated from Cranberry High School in 1966. He attended Career Academy in Atlanta, Ga, studying dental technology. Frank was known as one of the best dental technicians in the area. Frank’s first job was with Johnson City Dental Laboratory and later with Kingsport Dental Lab. He opened and owned Franklin Dental Laboratory and Quality Dental Lab for many years, retiring three years ago. A lot of smiles were made possible by his expertise.
Those left to cherish Frank’s memory include his loving children, daughter, Mary Jane Hyder Novotony of Johnson City; son, Franklin C. Hyder Jr. of Hampton; his beloved granddaughter, Sarah Hyder Metcalf (Tyler); grandson, Franklin C. Hyder III; great-grandsons, Shaun, Gavin and Sage, which he loved; beloved sisters, Patricia Susie Simerly (Ronnie), Jackie Hyder Shell; brother, Sam Hyder (Kathy); stepmother, Remega Hyder; the mother of his children, Patricia Hyder Horton; several nieces, nephews, and cousins; his special little “fur-baby”, Karma.
Frank had a lot of dental technician friends and special family members. Thank you, Tony Ketron, Craig Malone, Jere Davis, Herby Layne, Sid Boozer, Danny Tabor and others. The family would like to thank his brothers-in-law, Bob Livingston and George Livingston for being Frank’s friend and his friend Dale Messer.
The family would like to thank all the friends and church family that prayed for Frank during his time in the hospital, Johnson City Medical Staff 5th floor and the doctors that cared for him.
The Hyder family will receive friends at Tetrick Funeral Services in Johnson City from 11:00 am until 12:00 pm on March 2, 2023 with a memorial service to follow at 12:00 pm. Pastor William Lunceford will officiate. It was Frank’s wish to be cremated. Pastor Lunceford will offer encouragement and prayer for the family and friends. Those in attendance are encouraged to share their memories of Frank at the service.
The Hyder family will accept flowers or a donation to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital in Frank’s memory.
Memories and condolences may be shared at ww.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Services, 3001 Peoples Street, Johnson City, TN 37604 (423) 610-7171 is honored to serve the Hyder family.