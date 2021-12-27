Frankie Fain-Hunter was born June 3, 1937 and transitioned on December 21, 2021. She was born in Rolfe, West Virginia the daughter of Harry and Lorean (Cheeks) Fain.
She was preceded in death by her parents Harry & Lorean Fain; brothers, Harold Rommell Fain; Percell Fain; and Henry Fain; and sister, Elsie Fain.
She is survived by her son, Duncan Hunter; sister, Maggie Geneva Fain; and brother, Gary Fain, and his wife Moricina; a host of cousins, nieces and nephews. She also leaves to mourn long-time special friend, Agnes Horton.
Frankie’s early employment was at the Johnson City Bus Station and later at North Electric and Sperry Electronic. After retirement she enjoyed working with her parents in their produce market.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, December 29, 2021 from 10:30 AM until 11:30 AM at Birchette Mortuary Chapel. Funeral Service will follow from 11:30 AM to 12:30 PM with Pastor Lester D. Lattany officiating. Committal Service and Interment will be at 1:00 PM at Washington Memorial Gardens.
During visitation the family ask that you wear a mask and observe social distancing with all attendees.
Following interment there will be an abbreviated service for immediate family members and relatives.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to The Arc of Washington County or Frontier Health.
