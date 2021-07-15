JOHNSON CITY - Frankie Doak Barham, 74, Johnson City, entered his heavenly home Dec. 23, 2020 at the Johnson City Medical Center.
Mr. Barham was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving in Vietnam.
He had owned Wash-Rite Car Wash in Kingsport for many years.
He was a son of the late Willis and Josephine Barham and was preceded in death by one sister; Frances Rogers; two brothers: Ted Barham and David Barham; a brother-in-law; Vincent Sikora; a sister-in-law; Diann Barham; and two nephews: Timothy Waddell and Mark Waddell.
Mr. Barham is survived by his daughter; Samantha Starnes; his son; John Barham; five grandchildren: Lynn Campbell, Jordan Honeycutt, Kevin Barham, Jazmin Barham, and Lucca Barham; one great granddaughter; Reagann Honeycutt; two sisters: Grace Waddell and Helen Sikora; a sister-in-law: Mary Sue Barham; a brother-in-law: David Rogers; and several nieces and nephews.
Mr. Barham’s memorial was postponed due to Covid, however, his service is now scheduled for Saturday, July 17, 2021 at 11:0am at Pentecost Freewill Baptist Church in Kingsport.
For those who wish, donations may be made in his memory to St. Jude, the animal shelter or church of the donor’s choice.