ELIZABETHTON - Frank T. Hill, 84, Elizabethton passed away Monday, September 21, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his loving family. He was a son of the late Carrie Hill Estep and was a Carter County native. Frank was a Millwright. He loved to work on cars and woodworking. He was a member of Milligan Free Will Baptist Church. In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his wife Ruth Ann Culler Hill and an infant daughter Marsha Gayle Hill.
Survivors include his Children: Lisa (George) Cody, Dana (Alicia) Hill and Dale (Wayne) Crumpton-Hill. Four Grandchildren: Matthew Howell, Amanda Pugh, Britney Hitchcock and Spencer Hill. Five Great Grandchildren: Haley Pugh, Audrey Pugh, Riley Hitchcock, Abe Hitchcock and Norah Howell
Funeral Services will be conducted at 6 p.m. Wednesday in Memorial Funeral Chapel with Mr. Dwayne Calhoun, Minister officiating. Graveside Service will be conducted at 10 a.m. Thursday, September 24, 2020 in the Lyons Cemetery. Active Pallbearers who are requested to assemble at the funeral home at 9:20 a.m. Thursday will be: Rick Culler, Keith Culler, Jason Henegar, Steve Henegar, Kenny Pugh, Jake Hitchcock and Danny McClain. The family will receive friends from 5 to 6 p.m. Wednesday in the funeral home. Family and friends will assemble at the funeral home at 9:20 a.m. Thursday to go in procession to the cemetery. The family would like to give special thanks to Dr. Boccarossa, Kimberly Arrowood. FNP. Dr. Towissi and nurse, Kathleen with the VA for the Care provided to him. Special thanks also for Amedisys Hospice. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is required to wear a mask and practice social distancing.
