For I know that my Redeemer lives, And He shall stand at last on the earth; And after my skin is destroyed, this I know, That in my flesh I shall see God, Whom I shall see for myself, And my eyes shall behold, and not another.
How my heart yearns within me! Job 19:25-27 (New King James Version)
We are saddened to announce the passing of Frank Rice Jr. of Erwin, TN. He took his final breath on Oct. 6, 2022, at the age of 74 surrounded by his loved ones.
He was born to Frank and Doris Rice on October 18, 1947. He was preceded in death by his father Frank Rice Sr. and is survived by his dear mother, Doris Barnett, a healthy 96-year-old whom he cared for daily. He was a loving husband to Margaret, his wife of 21 years, loving “Pops” to T.J. and devoted father to Todd Rice (Christi) of Knoxville, TN, and Heather Colley (Rob) of Bristol, VA. He was a gracious grampa to Alex Rice of Knoxville, TN. He also leaves behind to cherish his sweet memories, sisters Gail Lawhon (Jim) Philadelphia, TN, Connie Dortch (Bob) Marrietta, GA, and brother, Jimmy Rice (Vennie) Flag Pond, TN as well as many cousins, nephews, and nieces.
Frank had many close friends, Ronnie Johnson, W.L. Renfro, Pete Chamberlain, Moose Rice and especially Ronnie Smith, who was like a brother to him. He had formed a bond with all of the Forest Service personnel of the Unaka District, particularly Seong Hopkins.
After graduating from high school, he joined the United States Army and served in Qui Nhon during the Vietnam War. Frank was awarded a Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal with device (1960), Mechanic Badge and Sharpshooter (Rifle) Medal. Upon his return he began work at Hoover Ball and was one of the initial starters of N&N Ball and Roller in 1980, where he was until his retirement in 2012.
An avid outdoorsman Frank enjoyed camping, whitewater rafting, and skiing. He was able to exhibit his passion by serving as a Volunteer Ski Patroller at Beech Mountain, NC for 27 years. He was also the active campground host at Rock Creek Recreational Area in the Cherokee National Forest for the past 13 years. He took pleasure in plants and flowers. Frank was an avid Tennessee Vols Football fan and enjoyed watching the games with his daughter, son, and grandson.
We wish to extend our gratitude to the attentive care given by staff and ICU nurses at Johnson City Medical Center.
The family will hold a private celebration of life in honor of Frank at a later date. In lieu of flowers, we ask that donations be made to Unicoi County Animal Shelter, 185 N. Industrial Drive, Erwin, TN 37650.