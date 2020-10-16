ERWIN - Frank R. Bailey, 79, Erwin, died Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at the Johnson City Medical Center, following a lengthy illness.
Frank was an Erwin native, where he lived most of his life. He was a son of the late Elmer and Virgie Watts Bailey.
Frank was a 1960 graduate of Unicoi County High School. He was employed with Hoover Precision Products for forty-three years, retiring as Production and Traffic Manager in 2004.
Frank was a member of Woodby Hill Freewill Baptist Church. He was an active member of the former Erwin Jaycees.
Frank was an avid golfer, fisherman, hunter and former youth coach at the Erwin YMCA.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Denny Bailey (Shirley) and Harold Bailey, his father-in-law, Nathan Woodby, sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Penny and Sam Keesecker, two nephews, Brian Bailey and Thomas Simerly.
Frank is survived by his wife of twenty-nine years, Dianna Woodby Bailey; two daughters, Donna Jo Bailey, Erwin, and Mary Bailey Ball (Roy), Johnson City; one brother, Harley Bailey (Kathy), Johnson City; mother-in-law, Lucy Woodby, Unicoi; brother-in-law, Kenneth Woodby (Beverly), Unicoi; sisters-in-law, Betty Bailey, Erwin, and Teresa Simerly (Max), Unicoi; five grandchildren, Dani Jo Atkin (George), Erwin, Jessie Ball, Johnson City, Colton White (Ashley), Mt. Juliet, Zack Ball (Talor), Johnson City, and Bailey Ball, Johnson City; nine great-grandchildren, Anna, Isabella, Eli, Waylon, Kash, Kade, Sofia, Olivia and Lainey; several nieces, nephews, and his dog, Buddy.
The graveside funeral service for Frank will be held Sunday, October 18, 2020, at 3:00 P.M. under the Portico of the Evergreen Cemetery Mausoleum, with Pastor Lester “Bo” Perkins, officiating. Family will visit with friends following the service at that location. Those planning to attend are to meet at the cemetery by 2:55 P.M.
Due to Covid-19 recommendations, family and friends in attendance are requested to wear a protective face covering and practice social distancing.
The family requests that those who prefer to make memorial donations in Frank’s name in-lieu-of flowers, please do so to the Alzheimer’s Association of Northeast Tennessee, 2020 Meadowview Pkwy. STE 100, Kingsport, TN 37660, or The Salvation Army, 204 W. Walnut St., Johnson City, TN 37604.
