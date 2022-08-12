ELIZABETHTON - Frank Leon Ellis, 67, Elizabethton, went to be with his Lord Thursday, August 11, 2022 at his residence. A native of Carter County, he was a son of the late Bruce & Betty Lou Thomason Ellis. Frank was a 1972 graduate of Happy Valley High School. He was a retired Residential Estimater with Builders First Source for 40 years. He loved to ride his Motorcycle, play the Guitar, go hunting and fishing. He also loved to build things. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother Staff Sgt. Billy Joe Ellis and a sister: Brenda Long. He was of the Baptist Faith.

Survivors include his wife of 49 years: Linnie McKeehan Ellis. One Son & Daughter-in-Law: Phillip & Anna Ellis, Elizabethton, One Daughter & Son-In-Law: Brittnay & Dustin Stout, Elizabethton. Three Grandchildren: Benjamin Ellis, Andrew Ellis and Holden Stout.One Brother & Sister-in-law: Fred & Edie Ellis.

