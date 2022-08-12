ELIZABETHTON - Frank Leon Ellis, 67, Elizabethton, went to be with his Lord Thursday, August 11, 2022 at his residence. A native of Carter County, he was a son of the late Bruce & Betty Lou Thomason Ellis. Frank was a 1972 graduate of Happy Valley High School. He was a retired Residential Estimater with Builders First Source for 40 years. He loved to ride his Motorcycle, play the Guitar, go hunting and fishing. He also loved to build things. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother Staff Sgt. Billy Joe Ellis and a sister: Brenda Long. He was of the Baptist Faith.
Survivors include his wife of 49 years: Linnie McKeehan Ellis. One Son & Daughter-in-Law: Phillip & Anna Ellis, Elizabethton, One Daughter & Son-In-Law: Brittnay & Dustin Stout, Elizabethton. Three Grandchildren: Benjamin Ellis, Andrew Ellis and Holden Stout.One Brother & Sister-in-law: Fred & Edie Ellis.
Graveside Service will be conducted at 11 a,m, Monday, August 15, 2022 in Happy Valley Memorial Park with Rev. Sherrel Nave, officiating. Active Pallbearers will be Benjamin Ellis, Andrew Ellis, John Allman, John McKeehan III, Fred Harrison, Nathaniel Buckles, Dustin Stout and Phillip Ellis. Honorary Pallbearers will be Roger Allman and Tom Mclaughlin. The family will like to express a special thank you to Dr. Lara Kfoury,, Cynthia Marsh NP, Davita, Amedisys Hospice, and staff. Benjamin Ellis and Rhonda Taylor Price. The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday in the funeral home. Condolences may be sent to the family at our website www.memorialfcelizabethton.com. Family and friends will assemble at the funeral home at 10:20 a.m. Monday to go in procession to the cemetery.
Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Ellis family.