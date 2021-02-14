JONESBOROUGH - Frank Hopson, of Jonesborough, TN, age 93, went to be with the Lord on February 13, 2021.
He was born in Shell Creek to George W. Hopson and Rosa Sheppard Hopson. Frank lived in Washington County, TN for most of his life.
Frank was a member of Heritage Baptist Church in Johnson City, TN.
Frank was a grocer for more than 40 years, and he retired from Coca Cola in 1992. He delighted in gardening, being in his yard, bird watching, and spending time with his family.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Mary; three children, Billie Ruth Hopson, Jerrie Staten, and Bobby Hopson; and daughter-in-law, Kathy Hopson.
Frank is survived by his sons, Lester “Gene” Hopson and Jimmy (Teresa) Hopson; son-in-law, David Staten; daughter-in-law, Connie Sluss; step-daughter, Barbara (Ed) Mead; eight grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Frank’s family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 pm on Tuesday, February 16, 2021 at Morris-Baker Funeral Home. There will be a funeral immediately following the visitation, at 7:00 pm, under the direction of Rev. Charlie Scalf. The funeral will be livestreamed on the Morris-Baker website, under Frank’s obituary page, and it will be available to view for 90 days. There will be a graveside service at 10:00 am on Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at Monte Vista Memorial Park. Please meet at the cemetery by 9:50 am.
Pallbearers will include Joe Hopson, Jamie Hopson, Frankie Hopson, Logan Gott, Dalton Gott, Kody Wright, and Roger Gott.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Heritage Baptist Church Rosebud Room Children’s Library (1512 John Exum Pkwy, Johnson City, TN 37604 or https://tithe.ly/give_new/www/#/tithely/give-one-time/74651).
Memories and condolences may be shared with the Hopson family via morrisbaker.com.
Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Ave., Johnson City, is serving the Hopson family