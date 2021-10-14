SEVIERVILLE, TN - Frank H. Alden, Sr., age 79 of Sevierville, Tennessee, passed away Saturday, October 9, 2021.
He attended the University of Tennessee and graduated from Western Kentucky University. He received his doctorate in Dentistry with a sub-specialty of pediatric dentistry from the University of Tennessee, College of Dentistry. He was a pediatric dentist, and practiced in Johnson City, Tennessee for over 30 years. A true Tennessean, Frank was a kind gentle soul who was loved by all. He was a very bright man and was an avid learner. He enjoyed a broad range of interests including ham radio operator, target shooting, camping, astrology, and his furry little pets.
Survivors include his wife: Dollie Tansil Alden; son: Frank H. Alden, Jr.; daughter: Virginia Alden; step-sons: Allen, Matt, and Chad Suitor; step-daughter: Catherine Suitor; step-grandchildren: Ana Sweeney, Luis Ramirez Hayden, Ellie, Jeremy Suitor, Taylor Suitor, Marcel, and Mateo Suitor; step-great- grandchildren: Leo Sweeney and Nichoa Ramirez; sister: Betty Crossland; fur babies: Jones, Prince, and Angus.
The family will receive friends 2-4 PM Sunday, October 17th at Atchley Funeral Home, Sevierville. A memorial mass will be held 11 AM Monday, October 18th at Holy Ghost Catholic Church, Knoxville. Online condolences may be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com