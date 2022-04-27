ERWIN - Frank G. Shell, age 81, of Erwin, passed away on Monday, April 25, 2022, at his home. A native of Erwin, Frank is a son of the late Paul and Roxie (Lloyd) Shell. He was of the Freewill Baptist faith and served as Deacon for more than 50 years. Frank was an employee of the State Forestry Service. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and loved spending time with his grandchildren. In addition to his parents, Frank is preceded in death by his sister, Bessie Stancil and two brothers, Wayne Shell and Jerry Shell.
Frank G. Shell has left behind to cherish his memory: wife of 58 years, Helen Shell; children: Darlene Blankenship and husband, Roger, and Debbie Smith and husband, Ricky; grandchildren: Adam Lee Blankenship (Jenifer), Jessica Lynn Jones (Lucas) and Corey Paul Smith (Samantha); great-grandchildren: Luke “Baby Bear” Smith and Barrett Benjamin Jones; and brothers: Darrell Shell and Dennis Shell.
The family respectfully requests the honor of your presence as we offer tribute and remember the life of Frank G. Shell in a committal service to be held at 11:00 am on Friday, April 29, 2022 in Garland Cemetery. Preacher Terry Richardson will officiate. Although he will be unable to attend, special thanks go out to Reverend Earl Ragland for his many years of love and support. Those attending the committal service should meet Valley Funeral Home by 10:30 am on Friday to go in procession to the cemetery. Serving as active pallbearers will be Earl Lacey, Ricky Smith, Roy Lacey, Corey Smith, Lucas Jones, Stanley Ault and Adam Blankenship. Honorary pallbearers will be Arnie Foster, Wayne Higgins, Glen Higgins, Jerry Williams, Mike Sparks, Wilber Lingerfelt and Fred Hardin.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed at www.valleyfuneralhome.net or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ValleyFuneralHomeErwin. These arrangements are made especially for the family and friends of Frank G. Shell through Valley Funeral Home, 1085 N. Main Ave., Erwin, 423-743-9187.