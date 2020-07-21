BLUFF CITY - Frank Edward “Butch” Fagan, 72, Bluff City, passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020 in the Johnson City Medical Center after an extended illness. Born May 6, 1948 in Johnson City to the late John Franklin & Dorothy Mae Branch Fagan. He had lived most of his life in Bluff City. Butch was retired from Summers-Taylor. He loved to watch Western and Elvis Presley. He was of the Baptist Faith. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers: Vernon, Donald and Gene Fagan and a sister: Sue Chess.
Survivors include his Children: Christie Fagan and Amy Heimbach both of Bluff City. One Grandson: Joshua Heimbach. A Sister: Nancy (Ray) Letterman. His Brothers: Johnny (Sarah) Fagan, Stephen (Patty Fagan), Hank (Evelyn) Fagan, Mike (Donna), Jerry (Teresa) Fagan,Darrell (Kathy) Fagan, Wayne (Lollie) Fagan and Roger Fagan. The mother of his children: Judy Fagan. Several nieces & nephews.
Graveside Service will be conducted at 2:30 p.m. Thursday in the Scott Cemetery, Watauga with the Rev. Chuck Babb officiating. Active Pallbearers will be: Bill Taylor, Thomas Proffitt, Hank Fagan, Roger Fagan, John Fagan and Larry Cox. The family would like to express a special “Thank You” to the Staff of Signature Health especially Barbara & Lois and the Staff of 5400 Wing, Johnson City Medical Center. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday in the funeral home and then proceed to the cemetery. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, everyone is required to wear a mask and practice social distances. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Fagan Family.