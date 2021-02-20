JOHNSON CITY - Frank E. Lewis, Jr. “Junior”, 86, of Johnson City died Thursday, February 18, 2021 at The Waters of Roan Highlands. He was a native of Johnson City, son of the late, Frank Elmer Lewis, Sr. and Mary Elizabeth Little Lewis.
Junior was a retired maintenance employee for several businesses in the Johnson City area.
He loved to fish, watch NASCAR and bowling (Junior had bowled in leagues for many years).
Junior was a member of the Calvary Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, a brother, Billy Joe Lewis and a sister, Sarah Snowden had preceded him in death.
Those left to cherish his memory, his wife of 67 years, Shirley J. Black Lewis; two daughters, Karen L. (Terry) Conner, Connie D. Lewis; two granddaughters, Karey Spear and Jaime (James) Norris; two great-granddaughters, Kassidy (Vince) Woodmancy and Courtney Spear; two-great-great granddaughters, Ryleigh Spear and Adalyn Woodmancy; several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service is scheduled for Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at 12:00 pm at the Monte Vista Memorial Park under the direction of Rev. Donnie Humphrey. Active pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. Those wishing to attend should assemble at the cemetery by 11:50 am.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Way, Memphis, TN 38105 or the Shriner’s Hospitals for Children, 950 W. Faris Way. Greenville, SC 29605.
